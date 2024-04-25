New Regional PF Commissioner takes charge

April 25, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - KOCHI

Uttam Prakash, a 1999 batch officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has taken charge as Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Kochi.

The EPFO Regional Office, Kochi, is the biggest in Kerala that administers social security schemes under the EPF & MP Act of 1952. The Kochi Office has jurisdiction over the districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Alappuzha and serves around 7,000 contributing establishments for 5.5 lakh employees. This office also serves some 1.2 lakh pensioners under the Employee’s Pension Scheme 1995.