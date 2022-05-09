New radiation therapy at RCC

Accurate radiation is delivered, reducing tissue damage

The Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here is acquiring ring gantry linear accelerator with kV (kilo voltage) imaging systems which can provide image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and intensity-modulated radiation therapy and thus, better treatment outcomes for patients.

The advantage of such image-guided radiation systems is that the radiation delivered is accurate and precise, so that there is less collateral tissue damage.

A statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said that RCC is the first cancer treatment centre in the public sector in the country to acquire this facility, which has been set up at an investment of ₹20 crores. The new linear accelerator is being acquired with financial aid from Powergrid Corporation of India’s CSR fund. The attempt is to make this treatment facility functional at RCC as soon as possible, the statement said.

The ring gantry machine comes with its own quality assurance tools so that the precision and accuracy of the radiation delivered is monitored. It is also designed for less power consumption and total radiation safety.

The MoU for the installation of the new facility was signed by the Principal Secretary (Health), Rajan Khobragade and the Executive Director of Powergrid Corporation of India, S. Ravi, at the RCC on Monday.

Director of RCC Rekha Nair and senior officials of the company were present on the occasion.