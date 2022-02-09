New prosecutors in Madhu case soon

Proposal to appoint the lawyers forwarded to govt.

Senior lawyer C. Rajendran will be appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the murder case of Palakkad tribesman Madhu.

Rajesh K. Menon, a lawyer from Palakkad, has also been proposed as the Additional Public Prosecutor to assist the Special Public Prosecutor.

A proposal to appoint the two lawyers was forwarded to the State government. The government orders regarding the appointment are expected shortly, said T.A. Shaji, the Director General of Prosecution.

Mother’s choice

The proposals for the appointment of the new prosecutors were made as desired by the mother of the slain tribesman. The mother came up with the names of the prosecutors in consultation with the action council formed for pursuing the case, said Mr. Shaji.

New lawyers had to be engaged for conducting the case at a trial court at Mannarkkad in Palakkad after T. V. Raghunath, the Special Public Prosecutor, who was appointed earlier, could not appear in the court due to health reasons. Mr. Raghunath had expressed his inability to appear in the court as he underwent an eye surgery.

The trial court had expressed its displeasure when it considered the case last time as the Special Public Prosecutor failed to turn up.

The regular Additional Public Prosecutor will apprise the trial court on Thursday, the proposals for appointing the new Special Public Prosecutor when the court considers the case. The court had also asked all the 16 accused to be present in the court on Thursday.