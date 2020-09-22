New proposals for salary cut, repayment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 September 2020 21:57 IST

Pro-UDF unions threatens strike if the govt. went ahead with the proposal

The government has come up with new proposals on salary deduction and repayment of deducted salary of government employees and teachers to raise funds in the wake of COVID-19-induced financial crisis.

Three proposals were put forward by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac at a meeting of office-bearers of employees and teachers unions through video conference on Tuesday.

Instead of depositing the deducted salary from April to August this year in the Provident Fund account on April 1, 2021, the employees will be allowed to take loan for the deducted amount from banks and financial institutions in October. The government will repay the loan amount with interest and offer guarantee to the loan, provided they agreed to the new deduction proposal.

The other proposal was to deduct five days' salary every month for six months from September. Those availing themselves of the offer will get more time for repayment of Provident Fund loan taken by them and Onam festival advance of ₹15,000.

Deducting one month’s salary through three days every month from September to March 2021 was the third proposal. But, the employees will not get any concession in repayment of PF loan and Onam festival advance.

In the salary cut initiative from September, to be known as COVID-19 Income Support Scheme, the employees and teachers will get 9% annual interest till it is deposited in the PF on April 1, 2021.

The government is also considering the demand raised by the unions to enhance the monthly salary limit to ₹30,000 to exempt from salary cut. The government had exempted those with a monthly salary of ₹20,000 in the previous salary cut.

Dr. Isaac asked the unions to respond to the proposals in writing by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pro-UDF unions reiterated that they would go on strike if the government moved ahead with the salary cut. The Action Council of State Employees and Teachers welcomed the proposals mooted by Dr. Isaac to lessen the hardship faced by the employees.