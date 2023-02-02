ADVERTISEMENT

New projects to take Kerala Tourism to greater heights: Riyas

February 02, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State to be positioned as an all-season experiential tourism hub of diverse attractions

The Hindu Bureau

Keeping up the tempo set by the all-time record in domestic tourist arrivals in 2022, Kerala has drawn up a string of ambitious projects to position the State as an all-season experiential tourism hub of diverse attractions, Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Speaking at a programme organised in connection with the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) here on Thursday, Mr. Riyas said the Tourism department is working on an integrated plan to give a major boost to cultural, food, monsoon, wellness and beach tourism, covering the whole State.

“2022 was a year that saw Kerala making a big stride in tourism after the pandemic-induced downturn. Domestic tourist arrivals marked an all-time record of over 1.5 crore visitors. I can tell you in all confidence that 2023 is going to surpass what has been achieved in 2022,” Mr. Riyas said, while talking on ‘Kerala Tourism set to soar new heights’.

Tourism-friendly infra

The State design policy, which is getting ready, will bring about a qualitative change in this crucial sector by turning the entire spectrum of physical infrastructure into tourism- and people-friendly and optimising unutilised spaces, he said.

Referring to some of the new projects in the offing, the Minister said a cultural tourism calendar is getting ready. Ten beaches across the State have been identified to organise events on the lines of the highly successful Beypore water fest.

The Minister said literature festivals like MBIFL will contribute significantly to cultural tourism.

