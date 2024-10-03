New projects on the anvil at Kerala University: Bindu

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has announced that development works to the tune of ₹58 crore will soon be launched at the University of Kerala. The initiative, she added, aims at fostering knowledge-based society through enhanced educational facilities across universities and colleges in the State.

She was speaking while inaugurating a Computer Artifacts Museum and an automatic weather monitoring system at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) as part of the government’s 100-day programme here on Thursday.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to advancing educational resources, Dr. Bindu highlighted that the Central Laboratory for Instrumentation and Facilitation at Kerala University was already recognised as one of the best in the country.

In addition to projects at Kerala University, a centralised laboratory has also been set up at Mahatma Gandhi University at an outlay of ₹35 crore. Such efforts, the Minister pointed out, are designed to transform students into employers by promoting entrepreneurial ventures within academic settings.

MoU signed

During the event, the Minister presented a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Government Arts College and Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, aimed at enhancing the Innovation Hub at the KSSTM to better serve students.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. Director of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies N.V. Chalapathi Rao was the chief guest on the occasion.