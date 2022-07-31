New programmes on Victers from today

‘Conversingly yours’ to improve students’ spoken English skills

Two new programmes will be telecast on KITE Victers channel from Monday.

One is ‘Conversingly yours,’ a programme to improve the spoken English skills of students in classes 1 to 12. Focus will be on improving students’ academic skills in the language and their ability to use it in their everyday life. The programme will be telecast at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Monday.

In conversation

‘In conversation’ will be an introduction to people who have made a name for themselves in various walks of life, their experiences, and the fields they work in. Besides students, the programme will benefit others too. The programme will be telecast at 7 p.m. every Monday, and 7 a.m. on Tuesdays. The guest in the first episode will be singer Kavalam Sreekumar.