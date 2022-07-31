New programmes on Victers from today
‘Conversingly yours’ to improve students’ spoken English skills
Two new programmes will be telecast on KITE Victers channel from Monday.
One is ‘Conversingly yours,’ a programme to improve the spoken English skills of students in classes 1 to 12. Focus will be on improving students’ academic skills in the language and their ability to use it in their everyday life. The programme will be telecast at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Monday.
In conversation
‘In conversation’ will be an introduction to people who have made a name for themselves in various walks of life, their experiences, and the fields they work in. Besides students, the programme will benefit others too. The programme will be telecast at 7 p.m. every Monday, and 7 a.m. on Tuesdays. The guest in the first episode will be singer Kavalam Sreekumar.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.