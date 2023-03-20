New production unit of Hilly Aqua to come up in Kozhikode

March 20, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - THIURVANANTHAPURAM

Hilly Aqua, the bottled water brand of the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC), will have a new production unit at Peruvannamuzhi in Kozhikode district to improve distribution in the northern districts, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine told the Assembly on Monday. Steps have also been taken for distribution through kiosks to be set up at KSRTC bus stations, railway stations and through Consumerfed outlets. He said that in principle approval has been accorded for the proposed plant at Peruvannamuzhi.

The plant will be set up in 3.5 acres of land near the Peruvannamuzhi dam. The production capacity of the Aruvikkara plant will be doubled to 1,500 Litres Per Hour (LPH) from the current capacity of 7,500 LPH. One more production line is proposed to be added to the bottling plant at Thodupuzha.

Currently, the Hilly Aqua water bottles are available at ₹15 for 1,000 millilitre, ₹25 for 2,000 ml, ₹10 for 500 ml and at ₹60 for a 20 litre jar. Each of these are being sold at at least ₹10 lesser than the prevailing rates in the market.

Mr. Augustine said that the production levels and distribution networks of Hilly Aqua are much less than the demand in the open market. Yet, with the launch of the brand, the private companies have been prevented to an extent from overcharging consumers for mineral water.