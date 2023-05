May 19, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G. Nandakumar has assumed office as the Principal of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. A student of the 1979 batch of MBBS at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Dr. Nandakumar joined the Medical Education Service in 1990. He had been serving as Professor of Pathology at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, when he was appointed as the Principal.