February 03, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KOCHI

Jayanthi Krishnan, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Officer, has assumed office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala. Ms. Krishnan is a native of Tamil Nadu and was Chief Commissioner of Income Tax -1, Chennai, prior to this appointment. She also served as Director of the Direct Taxes Regional Training Institute, Chennai, besides working as Under Secretary in the Foreign Tax Division of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi.

