New Principal Accountant General

July 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

S. Sunil Raj has taken over as Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) in the State. Prior to his posting in the State capital, he served as director general in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, New Delhi. He also served as Accountant General in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, apart from stints in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. A native of Aluva, he did his Master’s in Economics from Mahatma Gandhi University and in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University.

