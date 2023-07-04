ADVERTISEMENT

New Principal Accountant General

July 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

S. Sunil Raj

S. Sunil Raj has taken over as Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement) in the State. Prior to his posting in the State capital, he served as director general in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, New Delhi. He also served as Accountant General in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, apart from stints in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. A native of Aluva, he did his Master’s in Economics from Mahatma Gandhi University and in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US