New president for Thiruvegappura panchayat

His name was proposed for the post by the United Democratic Front panchayat committee after IUML’s M.T. Mohammedali stepped down

December 11, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

K.K.A. Azeez of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was elected president of the Thiruvegappura grama panchayat on Monday.

His name was proposed for the post by the United Democratic Front (UDF) panchayat committee after IUML’s M.T. Mohammedali stepped down. Mr. Mohammedali resigned from the president’s post as demanded by the IUML leadership. He had been the president of the local body for two and a half years. Several members of the IUML had approached the party leadership seeking the removal of Mr. Mohammedali.

Quits

Mr. Mohammedali quit his panchayat council membership soon after the new president was elected. He said he would continue to work for the IUML.

