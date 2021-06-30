New president for Jamiyyathul Ulama

Senior Islamic scholar Kidangazhi U. Abdurahim Musliar has been elected president of the Kerala Samsthana Jamiyyathul Ulama. He succeeds N.K. Mohammed Moulavi, who died last week. Jamiyyathul Ulama Mushavara elected Abdurahim Musliar unanimously on Wednesday. He is the principal of Darul Maarif Arabic College, Valiyora. K.K. Kunhali Musliar was elected vice president.

Kerala Samsthana Jamiyyathul Ulama is an traditional, orthodox body of Sunni scholars who differ from the large sections of Muslim groups in the use of loudspeaker for Friday Juma sermon.

The Mushawara demanded that the government permit Muslims to perform Bakrid rituals, including prayers, as per the COVID-19 protocol.

It warned the people to be vigilant against the alleged secret agendas of the Union government in matters such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, and reforms in Kashmir and Lakshadweep.

Cherukara Asgar Musliar, A. Najeeb Moulavi, K.A. Samad Moulavi, U. Ali Moulavi, E.M. Aboobacker Moulavi, K.K. Kunhali Musliar, Sayed Hasan Saqaf Thangal, K. Beerankutty Musliar, E.K. Moideenkutty Moulavi, and Sayed Hashim Bafaqi Thangal spoke.