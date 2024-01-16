ADVERTISEMENT

New postings for senior IPS officers

January 16, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government issued orders transferring and posting senior IPS officers on Tuesday.

G. Sparjan Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG), South Zone, has been given full additional charge of IG, Security. Harshita Attaluri, IG, Vigilance (HQ), has been transferred and posted as IG, Headquarters.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar has been transferred and posted as IG, Crimes II, Ernakulam. S. Syamsundar, IG, Internal Security, has been transferred and posted as District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Narayanan T. has been posted as District Police Chief (Wayanad) in place of Padam Singh who has been posted as Assistant IG (Policy). Shilpa D. has been posted as Assistant IG (Procurement).

