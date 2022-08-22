New postings for IAS officers

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 22, 2022 23:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In yet another reshuffle of IAS officers, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), has been given the full additional charges of Taxes (Excise) and Printing and Stationery departments, in addition to the existing additional charges.

V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Vigilance), will hold the full additional charge of the Information and Public Relations department also, in addition to the existing additional charges.

K.R. Jyothilal, Principal Secretary (Transport), has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, General Administration department. He will also hold the full additional charges of Forest and Wildlife and Power departments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries, will hold the full additional charge of Industries (Cashew) department, in addition to the existing additional charge.

Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary (Industries), will hold the full additional charge of Industries (Coir) department, apart from the existing additional charges he is now holding.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Transport department, will also hold the charge of subjects under the Transport department.

Biju K., Commissioner, Land Revenue department , has been promoted to Secretary Grade and has been transferred to the post of Secretary, Ports department. He will also hold the full additional charges of Sainik Welfare and Revenue (Devaswom) departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app