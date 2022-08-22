New postings for IAS officers

ADVERTISEMENT

In yet another reshuffle of IAS officers, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), has been given the full additional charges of Taxes (Excise) and Printing and Stationery departments, in addition to the existing additional charges.

V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Vigilance), will hold the full additional charge of the Information and Public Relations department also, in addition to the existing additional charges.

K.R. Jyothilal, Principal Secretary (Transport), has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, General Administration department. He will also hold the full additional charges of Forest and Wildlife and Power departments.

Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries, will hold the full additional charge of Industries (Cashew) department, in addition to the existing additional charge.

Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary (Industries), will hold the full additional charge of Industries (Coir) department, apart from the existing additional charges he is now holding.

Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Transport department, will also hold the charge of subjects under the Transport department.

Biju K., Commissioner, Land Revenue department , has been promoted to Secretary Grade and has been transferred to the post of Secretary, Ports department. He will also hold the full additional charges of Sainik Welfare and Revenue (Devaswom) departments.