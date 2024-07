The State government has appointed Dr. Meghashree as the District Collector in Wayanad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Renu Raj will hold the full additional charges for the posts of Special Officer, Tribal Resettlement and Development Mission, and Chief, Tribal Resettlement and Development Mission.

Dr. Adeela Abdulla is the new Director of the Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare department.

Abdul Nasar B is the new director, Fisheries department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.