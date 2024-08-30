New postings for bureaucrats in Kerala

The General Administration department has issued orders announcing the following postings:

Vinay Goyal, Director, Kerala State IT Mission, is appointed as State Mission Director, National Health Mission. He will hold the full additional charges of the posts of the Managing Director, Kerala Medical Services Corporation; Project Director, e-Health and Special Officer for implementation of the Kerala Clinical Establishment Act, 2018.

Jeevan Babu K., State Mission Director, National Health Mission, is appointed as Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority. Bishwanath Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance, will hold the full additional charges of Water Resources and Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation. He will also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Veena N. Madhavan, Director of Employment and Training, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms. The officer will hold the additional charge of Cooperation.

D. Sajith Babu, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, is transferred and posted as Registrar of Cooperative Societies

Gopalakrishnan K., Director, Scheduled Castes Development department, is transferred and posted as Director, Industries and Commerce department. He will hold the full additional charge of the post of Director, Scheduled Castes Development department.

Sriram V., Joint Secretary & Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) department will hold the full additional charge of Managing Director, Kerala Financial Corporation.

Subhash T.V., Registrar of Cooperative Societies, is transferred and posted as Director, Information and Public Relations department. He will hold the full additional charge of Managing Director, Kerala State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank.

Aswathy Srinivas, Subcollector, Thiruvananthapuram is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Ernakulam. She will hold the full additional charges of the posts of Managing Director, Vyttila Mobility Hub Society and Managing Director, Kerala State Construction Corporation.

Safna Nazarudeen, Subcollector, Thiruvalla, is transferred and posted as Labour Commissioner. Mukund Thakur, Subcollector, Kollam, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department.

Arun S. Nair, Subcollector, Idukki, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Entrance Examinations. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the post of Director, Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre.

Mohammed Shafiq, Subcollector, Thrissur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary and Director, Programme Implementation Evaluation and Monitoring department. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation.

Sachin Kumar Yadav, Subcollector, Tirur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance department.

Sufiyan Ahmed, Subcollector, Kanhangad, is transferred and posted as Director of Employment and Training. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE).

Sandip Kumar, Subcollector, Thalassery, is transferred and posted as Director, Kerala State IT Mission.

