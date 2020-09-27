New post a recognition for minorities: Abdullakutty

Kozhikode

27 September 2020 08:08 IST

Appointed one of the national vice presidents of BJP

A.P. Abdullakutty, appointed one of the national vice presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has termed his elevation to the post “a sign of recognition of his leadership.”

The 53-year-old leader, who joined the Kerala unit of the BJP last year, is currently its vice president in the State. “The recognition is for the minorities in India. It also negates the propaganda that the BJP is anti-Muslim,” Mr. Abdullakutty said.

Expelled twice

As a member of the CPI (M), he was elected twice from the Kannur parliamentary constituency. However, he was expelled from the party in 2009 for praising the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi for his development initiatives in that State.

He then joined the Congress and was elected twice from the Kannur Assembly segment. But he was defeated from Thalassery in the 2016 polls. He was expelled from the Congress for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Facebook post ‘for inculcating Gandhian values in governance’.

Mr. Abdullakutty said the BJP leadership would decide on his new role — whether to work at the national level or State level. “A huge responsibility has been thrust upon me. Certainly I will do my best,” he said.