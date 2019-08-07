New portal to bring govt. benefits to public

The district administration is all set to launch Social Active Venture Kollam (SAVK), a web portal to facilitate services for the public and ensure that government projects reach the right beneficiaries. “Many people do not know how to apply for housing schemes. Some of them must have missed the deadline or their applications must have been caught in some technicality. Through a network of volunteers and officials we identify such persons so that they can be provided houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) and Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE). If it’s not possible, the district administration will find sponsors to help them,” said District Collector B. Abdul Nasar, addressing the press on Wednesday.

The authorities are planning to launch the services by mid August. The public can easily log on to the portal.

The SAVK will also function as a data pool, helping jobseekers find placements by connecting them to appropriate employers. “Jobs are available in many places of the district and we will accumulate all the relevant data through the portal. Eventually more services will be added.”

Safe Kollam prospects

The district administration has also devised Safe Kollam, a multi-level strategy for waste management and road safety. Involvement of the public and decentralised systems to disseminate information will be part of the long-term plan. “Spreading awareness will be given priority and the process will start from children. Voluntary organisations, youth clubs, cultural activists, NSS and NCC units, members of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and Hotel and Restaurant Association, Kudumbashree, Police and Excise will be part of Safe Kollam,” he said.

Local bodies have been asked to conduct sanitation and waste disposal drives and to form monitoring committees. The committees will also conduct awareness programmes every month.

Child safety

Child safety will be another area of focus and a spate of programmes to ensure their welfare will be part of Safe Kollam project.

“Food safety, environment and water conservation will also get special attention. We have started addressing the issues by taking corrective measures and are reviewing the situation regularly,” he said.