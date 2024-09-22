New political battle lines emerge over police report on Pooram disruption

New battle lines emerged on Sunday over the yet-to-be-published police investigation report on the alleged conspiracy to disrupt the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival, ostensibly to “slyly advantage” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency by stoking Hindu majoritarian resentment in the run-up to the parliamentary polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boundaries of the unfolding political skirmish appeared blurred, with the Communist Party of India (CPI), a critical Left Democratic Front (LDF) ally, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition airing reservations about the investigation’s fairness.

Guarded response

The CPI seemed guarded in its response to media speculation that the investigation report, submitted to the government last week, negated the existence of a political conspiracy and blamed procedural flaws and law enforcement anomalies instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI leader and LDF candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency V.S. Sunil Kumar reiterated his party’s stance that sharply defined political conspiracy disrupted the festival. “To declare otherwise is erroneous,” he said.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the CPI would calibrate its political stance once the government published the police report.

Notably, the CPI recently demanded that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, who led the police investigation, be removed from the post on the charge that the officer had contravened the ruling front’s secular line by parleying in secret with top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentiment echoed

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, the UDF candidate from the Thrissur segment, echoed his rival Mr. Sunil Kumar’s sentiment. He noted that BJP candidate Suresh Gopi, who won from the constituency, made a high-profile visit to the festival grounds in a Seva Bharati ambulance, rendering the Pooram disruption controversy a central electoral talking point on the Lok Sabha poll eve.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said the Pooram disruption set off a wave of resentment that swept the BJP to victory. “The issue is political and ominous for both the LDF and the UDF. The police investigation is suspect,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan flagged an apparent conflict of interest in Mr. Ajith Kumar heading the probe, given his apex role in ensuring the festival’s smooth conduct. Mr. Satheesan demanded a judicial inquiry and announced Statewide UDF protests starting September 24, including a mammoth rally in Thrissur on September 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.