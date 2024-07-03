GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New police postings

Published - July 03, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has created an ex-cadre post for the Director General of Police (Investigation). 

It declared the post declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Director, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau. 

The government has appointed Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi as the Director General of Police (Investigation). Inspector General of Police Gajulavarti Sparjan Kumar is the new City Police Commissioner in Thiruvananthapuram. He will also be the IG of Police, South Zone. 

Mr Kumar replaced C. H. Nagaraju, the new Chairman and Managing Director of Kerala Police Housing & Construction Corporation Limited, who was on State deputation.

Inspector General of Police, P. Prakash, is posted as the IG of Crimes, Kozhikode. 

The government has appointed Sateesh Bino as the DIG, Administration. Ankit Asokan is the new SP (Technical Intelligence). 

SP Bastin Babu will head the Women and Children Cell in the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.