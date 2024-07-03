New police postings

The State government has created an ex-cadre post for the Director General of Police (Investigation).

It declared the post declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Director, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The government has appointed Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi as the Director General of Police (Investigation). Inspector General of Police Gajulavarti Sparjan Kumar is the new City Police Commissioner in Thiruvananthapuram. He will also be the IG of Police, South Zone.

Mr Kumar replaced C. H. Nagaraju, the new Chairman and Managing Director of Kerala Police Housing & Construction Corporation Limited, who was on State deputation.

Inspector General of Police, P. Prakash, is posted as the IG of Crimes, Kozhikode.

The government has appointed Sateesh Bino as the DIG, Administration. Ankit Asokan is the new SP (Technical Intelligence).

SP Bastin Babu will head the Women and Children Cell in the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.