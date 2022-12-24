ADVERTISEMENT

New police postings

December 24, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government on Friday issued orders transferring several police officers, including both IPS and non-IPS officers. Ex-cadre posts of Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Operation and Commandant, Armed Police Battalion, Headquarters have been created. T.Vikram has been posted as ADGP, Cyber Operation. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau.

Gopesh Agrawal has been posted as Director, Kerala Police Academy. H.Venkatesh has been posted as posted as Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police Battalions. Neeraj Kumar Gupta is posted as Inspector General of Police, North Zone, replacing T.Vikram. A.Akbar is posted as Inspector General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety Management. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Limited.

G.Sparjan Kumar, Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram City is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, South Zone. C.H.Nagaraju, Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief, Kochi City is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram City. Harshita Attaluri, Inspector General of Police, Crimes I, Thiruvananthapuram is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Vigilance (HQ).

P. Prakash, Inspector General of Police, South Zone is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Intelligence. K. Sethu Raman, Inspector General of Police, Training is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief, Kochi City.

