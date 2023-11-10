New Police postings announced

November 10, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The General Administration department has issued an order announcing the new postings of IPS officers.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, VIP Security, Jayadev G. has been given the full additional charge of Commandant, Special Armed Police Battalion (SAP).

Kollam City Police Commissioner, Merrin Joseph, is being given the new posting as Crime Branch Superintendent of Police, Thiruvananthapuram.

Principal of Police Training College Kiran Narayan is being posted as Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Policy) Navneet Sharma is being transferred and posted as Thrissur Rural District Police Chief.

Malappuram District Police Chief Sujith Das is being given a new posting as Superintendent of Police, Special Operation Group.

Idukki District Police Chief Kuriakose V.U. is being posted as the Principal of Police Training College.

Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order and Traffic) S. Sasidharan is being posted as Malappuram District Police Chief.

Kollam Rural District Police Chief M.L. Sunil is being posted as the Thiruvananthapuram Range State Special Branch, Superintendent of Police.

Kasaragod District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena is being transferred as posted as Ernakulam Rural Police Chief.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief D. Shilpa will now be the Kozhikode Rural District Police Chief.

Thiruvananthapuram Range State Special Branch Superintendent of Police P. Bijoy is being posted as the Kasaragod District Police Chief.

Crime Branch Ernakulam, Superintendent of Police, Sabu Mathew K.M. is being posted as Kollam rural District Police Chief.

Ernakulam Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau Special Cell Superintendent of Police K.S. Sudarshan is being given a new posting as Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order and Traffic).

Thrissur Rural District Police Chief Aishwarya Prashant Dongre is being posted as IRB Commandant.

Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vivek Kumar is being posted as Kollam City Police Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode city (Law & Order and Traffic), K.E. Baiju is being posted as Rapid Response and Rescue Force Battalion Commandant.

KAP Fourth Battalion Commandant Vishnu Pradeep T.K. is being posted as Idukki District Police Chief.

Rapid Response and Rescue Force Battalion Commandant Anuj Paliwal is being posted as Kozhikode city Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order and Traffic).