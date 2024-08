M.P. Mohana Chandran assumed charge as Alappuzha District Police Chief on Sunday. Mr. Chandran who received commando training had served in the National Security Guard and Special Protection Group. He is a recipient of the State Police Chief’s Badge of Honour for his exceptional investigative skills. Besides, he has received the Chief Minister’s Police Medal and the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service.

