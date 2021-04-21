Kerala

New police app for blood emergency

The Kerala Police has introduced a new feature on its mobile application ‘Pol-App' for ensuring availability of blood in emergencies.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera inaugurated the new facility — Pol-Blood — facility in the app on Wednesday. Pol-App will henceforth serve as a platform for connecting blood donors and recipients.

Blood donors can download the app and register themselves on it. People who require blood can register on Pol-Blood by entering the blood group, unit, hospitals, blood bank and date. The Pol-App control room functions at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The new feature has been introduced with the support of the Kerala State AIDS Control Society. Pol-App can be downloaded from Google Play Store on Android and IOS platforms.

Pol-App was launched on June 10 and currently provides 27 services related to the police and has around three lakh users.

This was the first instance in the country where a State police force had arranged a mobile app for supporting blood donation, the State police said in a statement. ADGPs K. Padmakumar and Manoj Abraham and senior officers were present at the launch.

