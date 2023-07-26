HamberMenu
New Plus One batches will address seat shortage: Minister

July 26, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A final analysis of seat availability and demand will be held after Plus One higher secondary admissions are completed, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister said that there were adequate Plus One seats available in Malabar. “The government expects that with the newly sanctioned 97 batches, the problem of seat shortage will be fully addressed.”

However, figures announced by Mr. Sivankutty showed that 15,784 students were yet to get Plus One allotment in districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod. Even with the additional 5,820 Plus One seats in 97 batches newly sanctioned, 9,964 students were still awaiting Plus One admission. In Malappuram district, 5,158 students were hoping to get Plus One seats.

The Minister had alleged widespread attempts to rake up a controversy over Plus One admissions in Malappuram.

There were claims that even students who had secured full A+ grade were not getting allotment and that they would have to take admission to unaided schools. But there were 78,734 seats available in Malappuram across higher secondary, vocational higher secondary, polytechnics, ITIs, and technical higher secondary, besides the higher secondary seats in CBSE.

