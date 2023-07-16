HamberMenu
New Plus One batches likely after second supplementary allotment

It remains to be seen how many seats will be vacant after the second supplementary allotment. A final analysis of the vacancies and admissions is likely after that

July 16, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A decision on sanctioning new temporary batches to end the Plus One higher secondary seat crisis in Malabar will likely be taken in consultation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the second supplementary allotment.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had earlier this month said a meeting on Plus One admissions would be chaired by the Chief Minister after a comprehensive analysis was done.

Nearly 28,000 vacancies are left across merit, sports, management, and community quotas, after the first Plus One supplementary allotment. There are also 36,325 unaided seats that are vacant. In Malabar, only 2,781 merit seats are vacant, while the number of students who are yet to receive allotment is 27,049.

At least a few batches will have to be allowed to address this crisis.

It is learnt that taluk-level data of Plus One admissions and vacancies on the basis of the first supplementary allotment has been collected. Mr. Sivankutty had also said a taluk-level analysis would be done.

However, there is uncertainty over when school/combination transfer will be allowed for higher secondary admission. In the case of vocational higher secondary admission, school/course transfer was allowed first and then the first supplementary allotment published.

Also, if new higher secondary batches are allowed, opportunity will have to be given to students who have taken admission for school/combination transfer.

Notification for the second higher secondary supplementary allotment or school/combination transfer is yet to be issued.

It remains to be seen how many seats will be vacant after the second supplementary allotment. A final analysis of the vacancies and admissions is likely after that.

The Director of General Education has been asked to keep data ready as well as the list of schools where batches could be sanctioned.

