New Plus One batches by November 23: Sivankutty

Minister says all students will get admission for higher education

New Plus One batches will be allowed by November 23 in schools that require more seats, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a renovated auditorium at the Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud.

The Minister said all students who wished to pursue Plus One courses would get opportunities for higher education. There was no need for anxiety on this score.

After the first supplementary allotment, nearly half-a-lakh students did not get allotment. Allotment was held to more than 39,000 of nearly 42,000 seats available. As many as 94,390 applications have been received. Nearly 7,000 seats remain vacant after admission as per the first supplementary allotment.

After the main allotment, the Government had issued an order addressing the shortage of Plus One seats by increasing the number of seats and shifting batches. In case of a seat crunch in the seven districts where a 20% marginal seat increase had been effected, a 10% seat increase would be allowed in government schools. In the seven districts where a marginal increase had not been announced, an increase in seats up to 20% would be sanctioned in government schools as per requirement.

Aided and unaided schools in districts which were allotted 20% marginal increase would be allowed a 10% increase if they applied. Aided and unaided schools in district that did not see any marginal increase would get a 20% increase.

Accordingly, around 33,000 seats are expected to increase through the Government order. Of these, nearly 19,000 are in government schools, 12,000 in aided schools, and the remaining in unaided.

Applications for school/combination transfer allotment have been received for government school seats and those in aided schools, except management quota seats. Transfer allotment will be published on November 9, and transfer admission completed on November 9 and 10.

The temporary batches will be announced after considering the new seats and the remaining vacant seats.