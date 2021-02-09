New platform for digital empowerment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 February 2021 20:31 IST

CM launches Kerala Knowledge Mission to upskill educated youth

The State government on Tuesday formally launched Kerala Knowledge Mission to promote innovations, coordinate knowledge initiatives and upskill educated youth in tune with the changing trends in the global job market.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Digital Workforce Management System, a digital platform for the empowerment and engagement of knowledge workers, at a function held here.

The platform (www.knowledgemission.kerala.gov.in), created by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council (K-DISC) in association with Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology and other State-run agencies, will enable job aspirants to register for the programme that was announced in the State Budget recently.

According to Mr. Vijayan, the digital platform will enable unemployed youths to connect with global employers after being imparted necessary skills required for various job profiles. The mission is expected to benefit several people who failed to land jobs commensurate with their qualification. The endeavour has gotten off to a good start with K-DISC initiating talks with some global companies.

He expressed optimism that at least three-lakh job-seekers would registered in the platform within a year. Around 20 lakh people could become part of the mission by the next five years. He said the government was willing to provide insurance and provident fund benefits to those employed through the portal. Besides, financial institutions such as Kerala Bank could be roped in to provide financial support to launch various endeavours.

The digital platform will provide timely and professional training in diverse areas such as data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, full stack development, cyber security, digital content creation, media, synthetic biology, genetic engineering, and agricultural consulting.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac presided over the function. Kerala State Planning Board vice chairperson V.K. Ramachandran; V.K. Prasanth, MLA; and K-DISC chairman K.M. Abraham spoke on the occasion.