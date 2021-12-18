New plant species named after Palakkad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 December 2021 17:22 IST

Polycarpaea palakkadensis is 7.5 cm tall with whorl-like pattern leaves and seeds creamy white and ovoid

A team of researchers from three government colleges in the State have reported a new plant species which is a close relative of the herb popularly called Acharamkolli.

Classified under the genus Polycarpaea of the family caryophyllaceae, the species has been named Polycarpaea palakkadensis as floristic surveys in Palakkad district have led to its discovery.

The findings of V. S. Anil Kumar and S. Arya of the Department of Botany, University College, Thiruvananthapuram; Ambika V., Alen Alex Philip and V. Suresh, Department of Botany, Government Victoria College, Palakkad; and Jose Sojan of the Department of Botany, Government College, Chittur, Palakkad; have been highlighted in the journal Phytotaxa.

Across the globe, the genus Polycarpaea has 50 species, six of which are found in India. In Kerala, the species Polycarpaea corymbosa (Acharamkolli) is more widely distributed.

Polycarpaea palakkadensis is closely allied to Polycarpaea rangaiahiana, a species found in Kannur district, but differs in several physical traits. It also resembles P. corymbosa with respect to verticillate, linear leaves and dense cyme, but differs in terms of the shape of stipules, sepals and petals and seeds.

Found on dry land in the Malampuzha region, Polycarpaea palakkadensis is an annual herb, standing 7.5 cm tall with leaves arranged in a whorl-like pattern and seeds creamy white and ovoid. Flowering and fruiting happens during July-October.

While the species has now been reported only in Palakkad, the researchers feel that it could occur in further sites in southwest India and the country as a whole.

Specimens have been deposited at the herbarium of the Department of Botany, University College here.