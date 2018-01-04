New pheasants add colour to city zoo

Even as Union government sanction for bringing animals from Africa for the city zoo is learnt to be in its final stages, the zoo has received a number of pheasants from a private party in exchange for a pair each of white and brown rheas.

Two male and one female golden pheasants, two male and two female ring-necked pheasants, and a pair each of yellow golden pheasants, Lady Amherst’s pheasant, buff ring pheasant, and melanistic pheasant arrived at the zoo on Tuesday. One more female pheasant is expected soon.

They look healthy

The birds, which look healthy, have been put in a separate enclosure in a sort-of quarantine where they cannot come in contact with other birds. Deworming and spraying to check ectoparasites have been done. Other investigations are on.

One of the clauses for the exchange is that if there is any sign of disease in the new arrivals or any mortality, they will be replaced within a month by the seller. So, the birds will likely be under observation for some days. Meanwhile, the zoo is awaiting sanction for bringing giraffe, zebra, white lion, and black jaguar from Africa. Once the nod comes through, the zoo can proceed to identifying the animals to be transported here, ensure their good health, and make travel arrangements.