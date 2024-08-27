GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New permanent Synod members elected for Syro-Malabar Church

Published - August 27, 2024 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The third session of the 32nd Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, held at the headquarters of the Church at Kakkanad, elected the new permanent Synod members of the church.

Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala Diocese, Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath of the Thrissur Archdiocese, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany of the Thalassery Archdiocese, and Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt of the Kottayam Archdiocese have been elected as permanent Synod members.

Auxiliary Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil of the Changanassery Archdiocese, Bishop Mar George Madathikandathil of the Kothamangalam Diocese, Bishop Mar Pauly Kannookadan of the Irinjalakuda Diocese, and Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Thamarassery Diocese have been elected as substitutes in the absence of permanent Synod members.

The permanent Synod is a committee that assists the Major Archbishop in regular administrative matters and in emergency situations. The permanent Synod chaired by the Major Archbishop consists of five members, including him. The term of the committee is five years, says a release from the church.

