New party launched with an eye on Christian votes

April 22, 2023

With an eye on the Catholic vote bank of Central Travancore, a region that has been undergoing a major political churning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a new political party called National Progressive Party (NPP) was launched in Kochi on Saturday.

Former National Minority Commission member V.V. Augustine has been named the party chairman and former Kerala Congress deputy chairman Johny Nelloor is the working chairman. Former Kerala Congress legislator Mathew Stephen and K.D. Louisa are the vice chairmen and Sunny Thomas, Joy Abraham, Thambi Erumelikkara, C.P. Sugathan, and Elizabeth Kadavan have been appointed as general secretaries. George Abraham is the treasurer.

Addressing mediapersons in Kochi , Mr. Augustine said the party would be registered with the Election Commission next week, and a party convention of one lakh workers would be held in Ernakulam in three months. He also spoke of the plans to expand its scope of operations to other States.

“The NPP is an independent outfit and maintains no special interest or affiliation with any political parties, including the Congress, the CPI(M), and the BJP,’’ said Mr. Augustine. The party, however, will look to enter into electoral alliances upon gaining strength on its own.

Natural rubber price

He called for the price of natural rubber to be set at ₹300 and also urged the Union and State governments to form a commission to study the crisis faced by rubber, rice, and, coconut farmers. He stressed the need to find solutions to the plight of fishermen and to support small traders.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nelloor stated that more leaders and workers from other parties would join the NPP in the coming days. He stressed that the party had no affiliation with any political or communal organisations. Additionally, the party would ask the Central and State governments to completely exclude Kerala from the buffer zone stipulations.

To meet Modi in Delhi

The NPP’s leadership, meanwhile, expressed its intention to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to convey the party’s demands.

With support from a few Catholic clergy, the party is expected to work closely with the BJP in the long run, leveraging the key issues raised by the Catholic Church in Kerala, such as ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotics jihad’.