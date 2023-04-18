New party for farmers of Central Travancore to be launched on Saturday

April 18, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In the midst of a significant political churning in Central Travancore with all major parties attempting to surf the wave of rural anger, a new political outfit is emerging in Kerala’s political scene ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, ostensibly with the backing of a few in the Catholic clergy.

The newly formed party, named National Progressive Party, aims at resonating with the farming community of Central Travancore, which constitutes the core support base of the two major Kerala Congress (KC) factions. The formation of the party takes a cue from the organisation of the Bharatiya Christian Sangamam in Kochi on September 17, 2022.

The formal announcement of the party’s formation and its political programme is scheduled to take place in Kochi on April 22. Several leaders from various Kerala Congress factions, led by Johny Nelloor, who currently serves as deputy chairman of the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph, are expected to join the new outfit. The movement is also learnt to enjoy the backing of a former bishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

“Our primary focus will be to establish a connection with the dissatisfied farmers of Central Kerala, who have been experiencing a wave of distress for a prolonged period. In the fragmented political landscape of Kerala, we will serve as the voice of and for the countryside,” said a senior politician who currently heads the project.

Key demands

Some of the key demands that the party intends to raise include setting a minimum support price of ₹300 for natural rubber, exempting Kerala from buffer zone mapping, and compensating farmers for wildlife attacks.

Regarding the new outfit’s political orientation, its leadership claims that the party will be open to discussions with all major political coalitions. In the long run, however, it is expected to collaborate closely with the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP, which has intensified its efforts to woo the Christian community in Kerala and is looking for a partner to compensate for the exit of the KC faction led by P.C. Thomas.

Official sources added that the new party would fit neatly into a populist framework and seek to leverage the key issues raised by the Catholic Church in Kerala, such as ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotics jihad,’ to its advantage. This strategy has mobilised Christian groups in the State and has proven to be disruptive for the two leading political coalitions in Kerala led by the CPI(M) and the Congress.