New party floated in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

02 November 2020 00:24 IST

Aim is to create a 'pro-development' votebank in all wards for the local body polls

The Thiruvananthapuram Vikasana Munnettam (TVM), a party floated by a collective of capital-based social media groups, professional organisations, Vyapara Vyavasayi organisations, residents' associations and alumni associations raising a 'pro-development' slogan came into being on Sunday. According to a press release issued by the organisation through its spokespersons G.Vijayaraghavan and S.N.Raghuchandran Nair, its aim is to create a 'pro-development' vote bank in all wards in the upcoming local body elections. It will soon publish a list of priority projects for the capital as a whole and for specific wards, for the discussion of the larger public.

The statement said that the upcoming elections will be a mark of protest of the people who have been neglected for years.

