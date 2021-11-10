New panel to formulate Kerala’s carbon neutral strategy

Thiruvananthapuram

10 November 2021 19:59 IST

CM asks Opposition not to object SilverLine, which could reduce carbon footprint

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that a newly constituted committee under the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, will formulate an action plan to make Kerala carbon neutral.

It would map the State’s emissions, identify polluting sources, and guide policy. Mr. Vijayan also said SilverLine, Kerala’s semi-highspeed railway project, would drastically reduce the State’s carbon footprint and appealed to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition not to object the ambitious scheme blindly.

The Chief Minister was replying to an adjournment motion by Congress legislator P.C. Vishnunath, accusing the Government of doing little to reduce the State’s greenhouse emissions and mitigate the risk posed to life and property by extreme climate events.

Mr. Vishnunath said experts had flagged Kochi as one of the cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Mr. Vijayan said no one Government could be blamed for global warming. The climate risk mitigation committee would meet on November 19. The climate risk mitigation strategy would inform the Government’s policy decisions.

Climate change resilient infrastructure was the State’s long-term goal. The Government promoted the construction of prefabricated homes to save on finite natural resources such as granite, timber, clay, and river sand. The State had invested in wetland protection, room for river projects, desilting of reservoirs and lakes, scientific disposal of garbage, and plastic waste.

Kerala was also moving ahead with renewable energy production schemes. Moral solar and wind farms were in the offing. Electric vehicles, SilverLine, e-mobility projects would ensure Kerala’s green future, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said he agreed with Mr. Vijayan that devising policies to address the challenge of climate change required a lengthy Assembly sitting. Speaker M.B. Rajesh also concurred.