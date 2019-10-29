New palliative care policy on the anvil

After 11 years since Kerala announced its Palliative Care Policy, the State government is taking a fresh look at the document. A revised policy, which addresses some of the yawning gaps in the current one, is expected to be released soon.

An expert committee, headed by former Chief Secretary S. Vijayanand, has submitted the final draft to the government. Once approved, an implementation framework and action plan will be drawn up.

Tertiary level

“In the West, palliative care services are readily available at the tertiary care level. In Kerala, it is exactly the opposite. Palliative care services have been flourishing at the primary care level, while little services are available at the tertiary care level. This means that a lot of patients are made to needlessly suffer pain while they are in active treatment,” says M.R. Rajagopal, chairperson, Pallium India.

In Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, two districts where palliative care first took roots in Kerala, the services are still run by NGOs. At the institution level, medical colleges do not have a palliative care division, with the result that medical students, including postgraduates, have no exposure to palliation and pain management.

Ensuring effective palliative care services at the tertiary care hospitals and starting departments of palliative medicine in medical colleges are the major recommendations in the revised policy.

Revised policy

The revised policy recommends networking of some 300 NGOs involved in delivering palliative care in the State and creating a palliative care grid, akin to the National Cancer Grid, so that there is better integration of services, knowledge sharing and quality improvement initiatives.

Despite the relaxations in rules, access to pain relief medications, essentially morphine, has been an issue in Kerala as morphine is not stocked by all government hospitals and there is no centralised supply system. The new policy seeks to make all essential pain relief medications and morphine available in all government hospitals where there is at least one doctor who is trained in pain management and palliation

“Morphine till recently was not part of the essential list of medicines procured by the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation. Now that it has been included in the essential drug list, we have to ensure availability — perhaps a centralised supply system through the Health Services — so that the needy can get it from government hospitals,” says Dr. Rajagopal.

Other recommendations in the new policy include a monitoring system to evolve an accreditation system for the NGOs in the sector and ensuring that the NGOs are working in coordination with government agencies, strengthening of palliative care services till the grassroots, and strengthening training in palliative care and management among doctors and nurses.