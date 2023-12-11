New ordinances prescribe heavy spot fine for littering public places

December 11, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST

Violating waste management rules will now attract a maximum fine of ₹50,000 and imprisonment of up to one year under the laws amended as part of the ongoing garbage-free Kerala campaign.

If the violators fail to pay the fine, it will be added to public tax arrears, according to the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 and Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 promulgated last week.

The Secretary, Local Self-Government, has been empowered to enforce punitive measures and impose fines after hearing the violators by giving notice. The secretary is also empowered to assign duties to the officials of the local bodies to take necessary measures for waste management. The fine imposed by the secretary against dumping in public and private land has been increased to ₹5,000.

The secretary can spend an amount not exceeding ₹2 lakh from the related fund to carry out the duties assigned to him by informing the president.

M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Government, described the amendments as a significant initiative taken up as part of the Malinya Muktha Keralam campaign. “It has placed more responsibilities on waste generators and increased the level of fines that can be levied on them for failure to do so,” he said.

“Penalties should be heavy to serve as a deterrent against the potential environmental and public health damages to strengthen the sustainable future of the State.”, he said.

The local bodies are duty-bound to implement government orders concerning waste management. The ordinances also allow the government to impose fines on the local self-government bodies if they do not follow the instructions. Citizens providing information about littering will be rewarded to ensure the involvement of the public and make them aware of its importance.

It is the duty of the owners and occupiers of the shops to keep their premises clean and to ensure that no customer litters or sets fire to waste. The local authorities can also confiscate vehicles used for improper disposal of solid or liquid waste.

The local self-government should prioritise finding its own or private land for waste management. If needed, private land can be acquired according to the existing laws. If any waste generator defaults in paying the user fee in 90 days, it will go to arrears of public tax with a penalty of 50% per month. The secretary can also deny local self-government services to those who do not pay the user fee.

The waste generated during meetings and public programmes has to be disposed of permanently. The local bodies would have to be informed of events where more than 100 people gather, at least three days in advance.

The waste generated must be handed over to the designated refuse collectors or agencies upon payment of a fee fixed by local authorities, according to the amended laws.

