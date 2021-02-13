New order on uniforms for Class 10, 12 students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 February 2021 00:23 IST

‘Do not make uniforms must for them this academic year’

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued instructions to schools across the State against making new school uniforms compulsory for Classes 10 and 12 students this academic year.

In his order, commission member Fr. Philip P.V. also ordered headmasters to grant students permission to wear other outfits if their available sets of uniform were unfit for use. The General Education Secretary and the Director of General Education have been instructed to issue orders in this regard.

It is unreasonable to ask students, especially those hailing from financial disadvantaged sections, to purchase new sets of uniforms for the remaining two months of this academic year. Students unable to wear their existing set of uniforms must be permitted to wear other outfits on the basis of requests made by guardians to headmasters or Principals, the panel stated.

