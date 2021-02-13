Kerala

New order on uniforms for Class 10, 12 students

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued instructions to schools across the State against making new school uniforms compulsory for Classes 10 and 12 students this academic year.

In his order, commission member Fr. Philip P.V. also ordered headmasters to grant students permission to wear other outfits if their available sets of uniform were unfit for use. The General Education Secretary and the Director of General Education have been instructed to issue orders in this regard.

It is unreasonable to ask students, especially those hailing from financial disadvantaged sections, to purchase new sets of uniforms for the remaining two months of this academic year. Students unable to wear their existing set of uniforms must be permitted to wear other outfits on the basis of requests made by guardians to headmasters or Principals, the panel stated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 1:24:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/new-order-on-uniforms-for-class-10-12-students/article33825258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY