New OP block at Alappuzha General Hospital to open in August

The new outpatient (OP) block at General Hospital, Alappuzha is all set to open.

H. Salam, MLA, said the inauguration of the new building would be held in August. He said the construction of the block had been completed and installation of equipment and furniture was progressing.

The seven-storey structure with modern facilities was constructed at a cost of ₹117 crore. The entire OP wing of the hospital, including pharmacy, laboratory and radiology unit, will be shifted to the new block. Officials said the installation of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), mammography and X-ray systems was progressing. The block will also house computed tomography scanning and ultrasound scanning centres.

A few months ago, the State government sanctioned ₹16.43 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for procuring equipment needed at the new block.

OP registration, medicine, pharmacy, and radiology units will function on the ground floor. Paediatric, orthopaedics, ophthalmology OP clinics, fluoroscopy, and mammography departments will operate on the first floor.

The second floor will house respiratory medicine, surgery, dental, and ENT OP clinics. District Early Intervention Centre will function on the third floor. Urology, neurology, gastric surgery, gastric medicine and neurosurgery departments will function on the fourth floor. Dermatology and Oncology OP clinics and Oncology ward will be set up on the fifth floor. The seventh floor will be allotted to the administration wing and laboratory. .