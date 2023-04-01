New one-stop daily flight to Pune from Thiruvananthapuram

April 01, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Indigo airlines has started a new one-stop daily flight service from Thiruvananthapuram to Nagpur, Maharashtra. The flight (6E-2447) departs from the Thiruvananthapuram domestic terminal at 3.05 a.m. and arrives Nagpur at 7 a.m. via Pune. The return flight ( 6E-835) departs Nagpur at 12.05 a.m. and arrives Thiruvananthapuram at 4.10 a.m.

Earlier, passengers had to take two flights to travel in the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagpur sector. The layover at Pune would only be 45 minutes and no flight change would be needed. The service would also be beneficial for tourists and regular travellers to and from the ‘Orange city’ to the southern tip of India, said a release from the airport here on Friday.