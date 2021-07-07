New official postings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 July 2021 23:18 IST

M. G. Rajamanickam, Managing Director, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation will hold the full additional charge of Director, Scheduled Castes Development Department.

S. Harikishore is the new Director, Industries and Commerce Department.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr.A.Kowsigan, IAS, Commissioner of Disaster Management will hold the additional charge of Director, Animal Husbandry Department.

Girija R. is the new Director, Fisheries Department.

Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand is posted as District Collector, Kasaragod. Haritha V. Kumar is the new District Collector, Thrissur. Sheeba George is the next District Collector, Idukki.

Divya.S.Iyer is the new District Collector, Pathanamthitta.

P.I.Sreevidya is the new executive director, Kudumbashree.

Suhas S., Managing Director, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd, Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Director, Survey and Land Records Department, D.Sajith Babu, Director, Civil Supplies Department, are the other important postings.