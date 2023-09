September 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The golden jubilee State conference of the Kerala PSC Employees Union, which concluded here on Monday, elected K. Sebastin as president, H. Sabitha Jasmine and V.K. Raju as vice-presidents, and K.V. Sunukumar as general secretary. R. Rajitha was elected as women’s committee convener. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the State conference.