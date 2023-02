New office-bearers of KGMCTA assume office

February 05, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The new office-bearers of Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) for 2023 have assumed office. Nirmal Bhasker, Professor of Paediatric Surgery, Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital is the new State president. Rosnara Begum, Associate Professor of Nuclear Medicine, Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital is the new State secretary, and V. Sajith of Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital is the treasurer. ADVERTISEMENT

