New office-bearers of IMA Kerala chapter elected

Sreevilasan K.A. has been elected new president of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the year 2024-25.

Sasidharan K. is the State secretary and Roy R. Chandran is the treasurer.

The installation ceremony of the new office-bearers of the IMA State chapter for the year 2024-25 will be held on November 10 at Lulu International Convention Centre at Thrissur. R.V. Asokan, national president, IMA, will lead the installation ceremony.