GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New office-bearers of IMA Kerala chapter elected

Published - November 05, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Sreevilasan K.A. has been elected new president of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the year 2024-25.

Sasidharan K. is the State secretary and Roy R. Chandran is the treasurer.

The installation ceremony of the new office-bearers of the IMA State chapter for the year 2024-25 will be held on November 10 at Lulu International Convention Centre at Thrissur. R.V. Asokan, national president, IMA, will lead the installation ceremony.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.