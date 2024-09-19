ADVERTISEMENT

New office-bearers for Trivandrum Management Association

Published - September 19, 2024 06:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

G. Unnikrishnan has been elected president, Trivandrum Management Association.

The 38th annual general body meeting of the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) elected office-bearers for 2024-25. G. Unnikrishnan, general manager of KSIDC Ltd, was elected president. Unnikrishnan Gopinath, president of the Institution for Creation of a Self-Reliant Generation (ICSAG), is the new secretary. Santhosh Cherian, senior vice-president (finance) at HLL Lifecare Ltd, was elected treasurer.

Unnikrishnan Gopinath has been elected secretary of the Trivandrum Management Association.

Other office-bearers are Suresh Kumar B. (senior vice-president), Rajesh R., (vice-president), and George Koshy K. and Nahas N. (joint secretaries).

