New office-bearers for Trivandrum Management Association

The 38th annual general body meeting of the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) elected office-bearers for 2024-25. G. Unnikrishnan, general manager of KSIDC Ltd, was elected president. Unnikrishnan Gopinath, president of the Institution for Creation of a Self-Reliant Generation (ICSAG), is the new secretary. Santhosh Cherian, senior vice-president (finance) at HLL Lifecare Ltd, was elected treasurer.

Other office-bearers are Suresh Kumar B. (senior vice-president), Rajesh R., (vice-president), and George Koshy K. and Nahas N. (joint secretaries).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.