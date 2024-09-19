GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New office-bearers for Trivandrum Management Association

Published - September 19, 2024 06:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
G. Unnikrishnan has been elected president, Trivandrum Management Association.

G. Unnikrishnan has been elected president, Trivandrum Management Association.

The 38th annual general body meeting of the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) elected office-bearers for 2024-25. G. Unnikrishnan, general manager of KSIDC Ltd, was elected president. Unnikrishnan Gopinath, president of the Institution for Creation of a Self-Reliant Generation (ICSAG), is the new secretary. Santhosh Cherian, senior vice-president (finance) at HLL Lifecare Ltd, was elected treasurer.

Unnikrishnan Gopinath has been elected secretary of the Trivandrum Management Association.

Unnikrishnan Gopinath has been elected secretary of the Trivandrum Management Association.

Other office-bearers are Suresh Kumar B. (senior vice-president), Rajesh R., (vice-president), and George Koshy K. and Nahas N. (joint secretaries).

Published - September 19, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.