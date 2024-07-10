ADVERTISEMENT

New office-bearers for Press Club

Published - July 10, 2024 12:44 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

New office-bearers were elected for the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Tuesday.

P.R. Praveen and M. Radhakrishnan have been elected president and secretary respectively. The other functionaries include Vineesh V. (treasurer), Honey H. (vice-president) and Sajith Vazhayila (welfare committee). The managing committee members are Joy Thamalam, Sankar Subramony, V.V. Vinod, Sreekanth V., Jaya Mohan A. and Mineesh Kumar V.G. The recounting of votes to the post of joint secretary was going on while going to the press.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US