New office-bearers for Press Club

New office-bearers were elected for the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Tuesday.

P.R. Praveen and M. Radhakrishnan have been elected president and secretary respectively. The other functionaries include Vineesh V. (treasurer), Honey H. (vice-president) and Sajith Vazhayila (welfare committee). The managing committee members are Joy Thamalam, Sankar Subramony, V.V. Vinod, Sreekanth V., Jaya Mohan A. and Mineesh Kumar V.G. The recounting of votes to the post of joint secretary was going on while going to the press.